Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 363-5781
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Larkin Mortuary
260 East South Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Salt Lake City Cemetery
4th Ave & 'N' Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Wales Wallace


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Wales Wallace Obituary
Michael Wales Wallace
1964-2019
Our sweet brother Michael Wales Wallace passed away on November 29, 2019. Michael was born in Salt Lake City, Utah May 16, 1964 to Ellen Wales and Ashley Harper Wallace, Jr. Michael was a special person with a heart of gold who loved everyone he met. He was raised in the Avenues neighborhood in Salt Lake City, and later in life lived in Orem, Utah at Mesa Vista care Center. Michael was a hard worker and a friend to all around him. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert B. Wallace and is survived by his brother Ashley H. Wallace the III, Mesa Arizona, sister Sue Ellen Wallace, Salt Lake City, Utah; brother Richard D (Daryl Purdy) Wallace, Bozeman Montana, Barbara Ann (Charles) Baird, Bountiful, Utah, and brother William W (Jennifer) Wallace, Salt Lake City, Utah. Our heartfelt thanks goes to the wonderful caregivers at Mesa Vista Inc. of Orem, Utah for the loving care of Michael. He enjoyed the work programs and activities at Mesa Vista, especially the dance parties, all of which brought meaning and purpose to his life. Graveside services will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 4th Ave & 'N' Street. Family and friends may visit from 1-1:30 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -