Michael Wales Wallace
1964-2019
Our sweet brother Michael Wales Wallace passed away on November 29, 2019. Michael was born in Salt Lake City, Utah May 16, 1964 to Ellen Wales and Ashley Harper Wallace, Jr. Michael was a special person with a heart of gold who loved everyone he met. He was raised in the Avenues neighborhood in Salt Lake City, and later in life lived in Orem, Utah at Mesa Vista care Center. Michael was a hard worker and a friend to all around him. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert B. Wallace and is survived by his brother Ashley H. Wallace the III, Mesa Arizona, sister Sue Ellen Wallace, Salt Lake City, Utah; brother Richard D (Daryl Purdy) Wallace, Bozeman Montana, Barbara Ann (Charles) Baird, Bountiful, Utah, and brother William W (Jennifer) Wallace, Salt Lake City, Utah. Our heartfelt thanks goes to the wonderful caregivers at Mesa Vista Inc. of Orem, Utah for the loving care of Michael. He enjoyed the work programs and activities at Mesa Vista, especially the dance parties, all of which brought meaning and purpose to his life. Graveside services will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Salt Lake City Cemetery, 4th Ave & 'N' Street. Family and friends may visit from 1-1:30 p.m. at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E. South Temple.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 6, 2019