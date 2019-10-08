Home

Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
(801) 969-1081
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Valley View Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4335 West 4100 South
West Valley City, UT 84120
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Church
2742 W 14400 S Bluffdale
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Church
2742 W 14400 S Bluffdale
View Map
Michael Workman Smith


1948 - 2019
Michael Workman Smith Obituary
Michael Workman Smith
Dec 15th, 1948 ~ Oct 4th, 2019
Mike had a magnetic and positive personality that drew you in, made you happy and left you better for having spent time with him. Kids and adults alike knew him as "The Candy Man." He always had a piece of candy in his pocket to share with you. Mike was as genuine as they come. He had a smile and laugh that would warm your heart. He was optimistic, cheerful and strong.
As a husband, Mike was completely devoted. He treasured his wife Yvonne with all of his heart. Sweethearts for more than 47 years, they were married on June 30th, 1972 in the Salt Lake City Temple and began a life of love and adventure together. He always put his sweetheart above all else. Side by side they built a home in Sandy, ran a family business, raised five amazing children, explored the world and supported each other in life's ups and downs. They were rarely apart and have a love to be admired.
As a father and grandfather, Mike gave his all. He loved his family dearly and fought to stay with them as long as he could. His family adored him and always looked forward to joining him for cabin trips, geode hunts, WWE, movies, and shopping sprees.
Mike loved quality craftsmanship, talent, and beauty everywhere he found it. He admired the performance of a luxury car, the craftsmanship of a quality firearm, the talent at Wrestlemania, and the power of a good fire… which he almost always kept under control.
Mike lived a grand life earning the admiration of all who knew him. He served faithfully as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He made this world better. His loss leaves a giant hole in this world and in the hearts of his family and friends. We love you Mike. You'll be missed.
Mike was born December 15th, 1948 in Powell, Wyoming to his parents Scott and Venita Smith. He passed away on Friday October 4th, 2019. He is survived by his wife Yvonne, his five children: Celest, Adam, Manon, Charleen, Haley, his brother James, and 16 grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the Valley View Funeral Home located at 4335 W 4100 S West Valley City. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 10th, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a brief viewing held prior from 10:00 AM -10:45 AM at the Church located at 2742 W 14400 S Bluffdale.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
