Michael K Wright

1942 ~ 2016

My dearest Mike,

It has been three long years since you left my side. I miss you so much, but I know you are in a better place and free of pain. Fly with the Angels over the rainbows and I will watch for you.

"One day at a time, this is enough, I do not look back and grieve over the past, for it is gone.

And I am not troubled about the future, for it has not yet come.

I live in the present, and try to make it so beautiful that it will be worth remembering."

All my love, Nita

Published in Deseret News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary