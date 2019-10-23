Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:30 AM
the LDS Stake Center
11625 South 300 East
Draper, UT
Michele Taylor


1965 - 2019
Michele Taylor Obituary
Michele Taylor
1965-2019
On Monday, October 21, 2019, Michele J. Taylor, our beloved wife, mother, sister and daughter passed away at the young age of 53 after a three year battle with lung cancer. Michele was born on November 23, 1965 in Salt Lake City to Kent and Virginia Jarman. She married her husband Scott Girard Taylor on February 12, 1986 and was sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised three handsome boys, Matthew, Nicholas and Jacob.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, at the LDS Stake Center on 11625 South 300 East, Draper, Utah. The viewing will begin at 9:30am and the service will be held at 11:30am. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn, 3401 S Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Huntsman Cancer Institute in support of cancer research. For full obituary please visit www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 23, 2019
