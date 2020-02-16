|
|
Michelle Lucienne Anderson (nee Wray, Sorensen) passed away on February 12, 2020 from natural causes in her own home on a beautiful sunny day. Born in Salt Lake City on January 23, 1967, she was a graduate of East High School and studied English Literature at the University of Utah.
Michelle was a loving and devoted mother of two daughters. She was a passionate lover of books and literature, and of the arts in general. She was very creative and artistic, always knitting or quilting or creating something with her imaginative mind and gifted hands. She also enjoyed nature and the outdoors in her native Utah, and in her later life in Alaska and Wisconsin.
Michelle had an indomitable spirit. She loved to laugh and be with the people she loved. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
Michelle is survived by her mother, Brigitta Wray, adoptive father William Wray (Sarah), brother Nick Wray (Julie), sister Jessica Sanford (Pete), brother Alex Wray (Jessica), ex-husband Tom Anderson, and her beloved daughters Patsy and Lucie Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local PBS station in Michelle's name.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 16, 2020