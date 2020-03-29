|
Midene McKay Anderson
1929-2020
Midene McKay Anderson, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 27, 2020 in Salt Lake City at the age of 90.
The oldest of four daughters, Midene was born April 25, 1929 to David Lawrence McKay and Mildred Calderwood McKay in Washington, DC where her father was attending law school.
Originally named Mildred Dean McKay, the family blended her first and second names and always called her Midene which she legally changed later in life. Midene lived in Washington, D.C. and New York, New York in her early years before the family returned to their roots in Utah. After the family moved to Salt Lake City, Midene attended East High School graduating in 1947, and then went on to college graduating from the University of Utah with a bachelor of arts degree in music. She was a member of the Chi Omega sorority at the University of Utah and continued keeping in touch with some of her sorority sisters who attended her 90th birthday party. While attending college, she met Howard B. Anderson and they were married in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple on January 31, 1951. They enjoyed life together for 63 years, raising their four children in Los Angeles, California. Midene called Los Angeles home until she moved back to Salt Lake City in 2017.
Midene was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints her entire life and was proud of her McKay heritage with her grandfather having served as Prophet and President of the Church. She loved music and continued to serve the church in that capacity throughout her life, as choir director, music leader and Primary chorister (her favorite job) among many other callings. Midene served by her husband's side and was a true help-meet in his role as President of the Southern California mission, Stake President of the Los Angeles Stake and Bishop of the Westwood First Ward.
Midene loved spending time with her family at BYU's alumni camp, Aspen Grove, and really enjoyed old movies, the theatre, and was a faithful attendee of the Utah Shakespeare Festival. She also had a special fondness for shopping out of her favorite catalogs.
Midene was preceded in death by her parents, husband Howard B. Anderson, and her sister Teddy Lyn McKay Parmley. She is survived by her four children Kirk McKay (Tracy) Anderson, Kerri (Norman) Salter, Katie Lyn Anderson and Kent Lawrence Anderson. She is also survived by two younger sisters, Catherine McKay Iba, and Joyce McKay Bennett as well as 16 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to her sisters Joyce and Catherine who helped care for Midene after her husband's passing and were invaluable in making her last years meaningful.
Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles, California. A memorial service will be held later when large gatherings are allowed. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the University of Utah School of Music Scholarship Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 29, 2020