Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
For more information about
Midge Clark
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Midge Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Midge Darlene Clark


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Midge Darlene Clark Obituary
Midge Darlene Clark
March 26, 1953 ~ April 10, 2019
Midge was born in Salt Lake City to Ione Jensen and Gordon Francis Clark and grew up in Hunter, back when that was a rural area. Her time was spent wandering the fields and exploring the canal banks, as kids were known to do back then; her accomplices included older sisters Francis Hoffman, Peggy Eden and Annette Thayne. She died from complications of a stroke on a rainy spring day in April; how she loved the rain, lightning and thunder… and the sunshine, big fluffy clouds and the moon and stars. She attended Cyprus High School and graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in art.
Midge loved all kinds of art and music, sewing, crafts, her garden, and most of all, her family. She had a gift for finding something, anything, on the side of the road or out in the desert and making something remarkable from it to display in the house or in the garden. She was preceded in death by both parents and sister Francis. She is survived by sisters Peggy (Jack, deceased) and Annette (Nick), son Jarvis Latteier (Melanie Russell), granddaughter McKenna Latteier (Andrew Birge), long-time companion Steve Midgley and her two fluffy little dogs, Maddie and Shake.
No formal services are planned but a gathering for friends and family will be announced at a later date.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
Download Now