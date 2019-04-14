Midge Darlene Clark

March 26, 1953 ~ April 10, 2019

Midge was born in Salt Lake City to Ione Jensen and Gordon Francis Clark and grew up in Hunter, back when that was a rural area. Her time was spent wandering the fields and exploring the canal banks, as kids were known to do back then; her accomplices included older sisters Francis Hoffman, Peggy Eden and Annette Thayne. She died from complications of a stroke on a rainy spring day in April; how she loved the rain, lightning and thunder… and the sunshine, big fluffy clouds and the moon and stars. She attended Cyprus High School and graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in art.

Midge loved all kinds of art and music, sewing, crafts, her garden, and most of all, her family. She had a gift for finding something, anything, on the side of the road or out in the desert and making something remarkable from it to display in the house or in the garden. She was preceded in death by both parents and sister Francis. She is survived by sisters Peggy (Jack, deceased) and Annette (Nick), son Jarvis Latteier (Melanie Russell), granddaughter McKenna Latteier (Andrew Birge), long-time companion Steve Midgley and her two fluffy little dogs, Maddie and Shake.

No formal services are planned but a gathering for friends and family will be announced at a later date.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary