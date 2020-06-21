Mila Lynn Maness

5/26/2020-6/17/2020

Sandy, UT-Our Shining Star, Beacon of Light, Mila Lynn Maness, passed away on June 17th, 2020 in Salt Lake City Utah. She was born May 26th, 2020 to Arthur Timothy (Tim) and Erika (Kent) Maness in Sandy, Utah.

Our little ginger baby, with her long, light eye lashes and fair skin, graced our lives for three weeks. As one of God's elite, her beauty and purity was too great for this existence, and her little heart could weather no more. Now she can move mountains, elevate her family, and continue her mission across the veil.

We were grateful to have what scant time we had to kiss those cheeks, sing her songs, read her stories, and allow her big brother Dexter to relentlessly pick on her. She was also able to receive a name and blessing in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She is survived by her Parents, her half-sister Anastasia, half-brother Ian, and brother Dexter. Her grandparents Arthur Timothy Maness and Nola Lynn Maness, also numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins across multiple states.

Mila's return Home is celebrated by her grandparents Ronald Gene, and Laraine (Johnson) Kent, and her Uncle Seth David Kent.

An intimate family graveside service will be held Monday, June 22nd 2020 at the Memorial Mountain View Cemetery, in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

A special thank you to the healthcare workers at Alta View Hospital, the Life Flight crew, Sandy City Police and Fire departments, and the wonderful nurses at Primary Children's Hospital, who took such great care of Mila. Also, a gracious thank you to the Donor Connect team, without whom Mila's sacrifice would have been in vain.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Primary Children's Hospital, Donor Connect of Utah, or purchasing an item from Primary Children's Amazon Wish List.

"You're off to Great Places!

Today is your day!

Your mountain is waiting,

So... get on your way!"

- Dr. Seuss, Oh, the Places You'll Go!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store