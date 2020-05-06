|
|
Milan Pete Bursach
1936 - 2020
Milan Pete Bursach, 83, of Greenville, Michigan, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Milan was born in Bingham Canyon, Utah on December 31, 1936 to Pete and Julia (Borich) Bursach. He graduated from Jordan High School in 1955. Milan worked for the Utah Department of Transportation for 34 years and was a member of the Utah National Guard for 17 years. He enjoyed training his Labradors, fishing the Provo River, and Dutch oven cooking. Prior to moving to Michigan, he and his wife were active at their local senior center, teaching classes and socializing after. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife of 57 years, Kathy. Milan is survived by his sons, Steven (Melissa) and James (Shannon); grandchildren, Austin (Victoria), Nicole (Anthony), Jason, Zakkery, Trevor (Karlee), Jordan, Brock, Danielle, and Ashlyn; and great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Oliver, and Elliot. Milan's family would like to thank the Heartland Hospice staff for their support and care. A visitation will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary in South Jordan on Friday, May 8 from 11-1 pm. Graveside services will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 2 pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News from May 6 to May 7, 2020