Mildred Ann Streeper

1929 ~ 2020

Mildred Ann Streeper, age 90, died peacefully at home on Friday, October 2, 2020. Mildred was born in Anaconda, Montana to Royle Lloyd Jensen and Mary Alice Howarth Jensen.

Mildred taught school in the Murray School district for 33 years. Her greatest joys were her family and her love for music, of which she passed down to her family. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Dale and family. She taught her family to love unconditionally no matter the mistakes made. Up until the moment she passed, she kept her sense of humor and told her daughters what to do! Her favorite quote was, "Last time I checked it was a free country!"

To her grandchildren, she would say, "I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck."

A special thanks to Ann and Michael Rojas for their unconditional love and support to our mother.

Mildred is survived by her daughters MaryAnn Streeper, Kathy Streeper and Carolee Streeper (wife, Nedra Palmer Streeper), also survived by two grandchildren, Joshua Walker Streeper (wife, Dzenana Mujkanovic), Scout M Streeper, and great-grandson Joshua Walker Streeper Jr.

Mildred was proceeded in death by her loving husband Dale Walker Streeper and her grandson Slade JD Streeper.

A public viewing will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, from 11 am-1 pm. A graveside service will be held for family and close friends at Salt Lake City Cemetery.



