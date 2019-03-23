Home

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
South Jordan, Utah-"Lee" Mildred Barrett peacefully passed away at age 84 on March 19, 2019 in South Jordan, UT after years of living with Alzheimer's. Lee was born in Canon City, Colorado on April 27, 1934. In 1945 she was adopted as Mildred Stella Chesley and spent her early life in Westcliffe, CO where she lived with parents Myron John Chesley and Laura Elsa Maria Schulze and foster brother Kenneth Plant. Lee is preceded in death by her father and mother, youngest daughter Jaqueline Barrett Push and son-in-law Robert Push. She is survived by her loving husband, Clifford Barrett and children Vicki (Delbert) Call and Myron (Dawn) Barrett, 10 grandchildren and 17 ½ great-grandchildren whom she adored. A viewing will be held at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary, 3401 South Highland Dr. on March 28 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, and on March 29 from 10:00 until 10:45am. Funeral services will immediately follow the viewing on the 29th. Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019
