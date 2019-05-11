March 30, 1928 ~ April 19, 2019

Mildred Fern (Garn) Bingham, known as Millie to family and friends, was born in Richfield, Utah on March 30th, 1928. Her parents were Agnes Fern Garn (Christensen) and Jacob Edwin Garn. Millie died on Friday, April 19th, 2019, in Fort Collins, CO. She was 91 years old.

Millie lived in Richfield until the age of 9, when she moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. Millie graduated from East High School in Salt Lake City in 1945. She attended the University of Utah in Salt Lake City for 2 years.

In December of 1947, Millie married Vernon L. Bingham of Salt Lake City. They had 4 children, Vernon, Leslie, Brent, and David. Millie was a dedicated Mother, and guided her family through moves across town, and across the country. They finally moved to Broomfield, Colorado, and stayed for almost 50 years, where Millie made many friends, and was involved with organizations like the Republican Women's club. She also enjoyed taking ceramic classes and other art classes with neighborhood friends.

Millie is preceded in death by her parents, as well as her sister, Martha Janet Redenbaugh, and her grandson, Drake Lenz. She is survived by her husband Vern (who turned 100 years old last month) and their 4 children: Vernon E. Bingham (and wife Janet of Milton, Delaware), Leslie Lenz (and husband Jim of Wray, Colorado), Brent Bingham (and wife Lisa of Phoenix, Arizona), and David Bingham (and wife Robyn of Fort Collins, Colorado); her brother Edwin Jacob "Jake" Garn, of Salt Lake City; grandchildren Becky Bingham, Robin Henson, Megan Tracy, Elena Johnston, Graham Bingham, Tom Bingham, and Maya Bingham; and great-grandchildren Kiersen, Emree, Liam, Reagan, Jack, Colby, and Kai.

Services were held Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Lafayette, Colorado. Millie was laid to rest in the Broomfield County Commons Cemetery.

Memorial in lieu of flowers to Broomfield Veterans Museum - 303-460-6801 - http://www.broomfieldveterans.org/membership/.

