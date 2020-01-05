|
|
Mildred Brown Jeppson
1934 ~ 2020
Our beloved mother, grandma and great grandma, Mildred Brown Jeppson, passed away peacefully on January 2, 2020 after falling and breaking her hip.
Mildred was born August 28, 1934 to Merle and Ruth Brown, the fourth of four children, living in Midvale, Utah. She was a happy, bright, obedient daughter. At Jordan High School, she met Trent Jeppson whom she married April 16, 1954 in the Salt Lake Temple. He has been at her side 65 years. We can hardly think of one without the other. Truly, they have given us the most important thing-a good example.
Mildred's first priority was her husband, children and grandchildren. She gave extraordinary support to them all. Mildred actively participated in and testified of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Our Mother is the ultimate good sport. She made the most of every hour. We have seen her courage in the face of adversity. She has gone through bitter trials without becoming bitter.
She will be sorely missed.
Mildred was preceded in death by her son Kreg (Alecia Mower Jeppson Taylor), her parents and siblings Murray, Ralph and Joyce. She is survived by her husband Trent and children: Marilyn Webster (David), Brian (Brenda), Jan Phillips (Brad), and Karen Warren; (Scott) 19 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren.
Our family expresses sincere thanks to Sunrise Assisted Living in Sandy and to Inspiration Hospice for making her last eighteen months easier as she moved through the disease of Alzheimer's.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 11 at 11:00 a.m. at the Northridge Ward Chapel: 11196 South Wasatch Boulevard, Sandy, Utah 84092, with a viewing preceding from 9:30-10:30 a.m. An evening viewing Friday, January 10 will be held at the same building 6:30-8:30 p.m. Interment at Larkin Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2020