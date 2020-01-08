|
|
Mildred Eileen Lambert Crow
1925 ~ 2020
Millie Crow, born August 18, 1925 in Sumas, WA passed away in Delta, UT on January 5, 2020.
Married to the love of her life Blythe Edward Crow on March 12, 1943. Three children Sue, Becky and Brian.
There will be a viewing on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 11 am to 1 pm at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S 2200 W, Riverton, UT. Graveside service to follow at 1:30 pm at Utah Veterans Memorial Park 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, UT.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 8, 2020