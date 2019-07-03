Mildred Whittle France

"Nana"

TAYLORSVILLE-Mildred Whittle France, 99, long time resident of Taylorsville, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of July 1, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah.

Born January 9, 1920 in Murray, Utah to Jonathan and Matilda Nelson Whittle. Educated in the Murray School System. Married Glen France May 23, 1941. They were married for 62 wonderful years. Glen preceded her in death March 16, 2003. Mildred was an outstanding seamstress and had her own shop where she made bedspreads, draperies and fancy work for several of the prominent decorators in the Salt Lake area. She was also an avid cross-stitcher creating many beautiful works of art. Most of all she was a very special Nana to her two grandsons. Member of the LDS Church.

Survived by her daughter and son-in-law ReNae and David Zwahlen, Taylorsville; grandsons Randy (Aimee) Zwahlen, South Jordan, Tracy (Tiffany) Zwahlen, Draper; and 4 great-grandchildren Zachary, Ashtyn, Lexi and Rylee Zwahlen. Preceded in death by parents; and siblings: Cleo, Adeline, Mabel, Roy, Vilate, Edna, Ella and Verl.

Funeral services will be Friday, July 5, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road where friends and family may call 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. the morning of the service. Interment, Murray City Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News on July 3, 2019