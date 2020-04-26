|
|
1938 ~ 2020
Our loving father Miles Gerald "Jerry" Bradford passed away at home in Provo on April 22, 2020. Jerry was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 27, 1938, to Miles Kenneth and Mignon Knowlton Bradford.
In 1963 he married JeNeal Jones in the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Jerry had a passion for learning. After receiving his bachelor's degree from the University of Utah, Jerry earned master's degrees in religious studies from UC Santa Barbara and business administration and finance from San Francisco State University. He earned a doctorate in Religious Study and Thought from UCSB.
He lectured in religion and philosophy at Brigham Young University, UCSB, Bowdoin College, and UC Irvine. Jerry published six books and numerous articles during his career. He particularly admired the life and work of William James.
In 1995 he joined the Foundation for Ancient Research and Mormon Studies (FARMS) as director of research. He later served as associate director of the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship at BYU for several years before being named executive director. He retired in 2016 after serving 21 years for the Institute. Jerry endeavored to expand the Institute's work to "inspire and fortify Latter-day Saints in their testimonies of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ" through various research projects and valued partnerships with other religious institutions and universities.
He was a talented writer and a passionate teacher, and these attributes blessed the lives of his students, neighbors, ward members and family. We are especially grateful that he was able to complete his latest book, The Hope That is In Me.
Jerry served in many callings in the church. For over 40 years he served in his favorite calling as Gospel Doctrine teacher. He also enjoyed serving in branch presidencies at the MTC.
Regardless of his academic accomplishments, he would often say they meant very little when compared to his duties as a father and a husband. He loved his family deeply and encouraged us unendingly. His testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and his constant search for greater faith led to his personal, meaningful relationship with his Savior. It was - and is - the greatest blessing to call him Husband, Dad, Grandpa.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 56 years, JeNeal; son Peter (Suzette) of Meridian, ID, daughter Danielle Lambert (Ryan) of Orem, UT and grandchildren Jackson (Meggie), Eliza, Susannah, Abigail, William, Mary, and Miles; brother Kenneth (Joy).
His funeral will be live streamed on Tuesday, April 28th at 11:00 am, www.NelsonMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 26, 2020