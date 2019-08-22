Home

Lindquist Mortuary-Layton - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
More Obituaries for Milton Lunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Milton B. Lunt


1932 - 2019
Milton B. Lunt Obituary
1932 - 2019
Milton B Lunt of Syracuse, Utah, passed peacefully through the veil on August 17, 2019. He was born December 26, 1932, in Nephi, Utah, the son of Frank and Arvilla Lunt. He married his dearest Donna in the Logan Temple. Together they have six children, 27 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Milton, a veteran of the Korean War, served proudly in the United States Navy aboard a heavy cruiser, the USS Toledo, his home away from home. Following his military service, he attended and graduated from Utah State University. For 35 years Milton was a career Quality Control Engineer, achieving senior status in the electronics field. A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in several capacities and callings, including Scout Master, Stake Missionary, Stake High Council, and Bishop. He was passionate about family history and worked diligently on his family genealogy. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. The annual Lunt Family Camp was one of his favorite activities. Milton was a man of many talents. He enjoyed woodworking, leather crafts, as well as hunting and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one grandson and two great-grandsons. He is survived by his wife, Donna; sister, Oneita (Sterling) Fackrell; brother, Farrell (Vivian) Lunt; children, Rebecca (Robert) Udy, Wendell (Trudy) Lunt, Laura (Dan) Wees, Larry (Malynda) Lunt, Leon (Julliette) Lunt, Mindy (Michael) Mismash, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Canterbury Park Ward Chapel, 1285 S. 2500 W., Syracuse, Utah. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road and Saturday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, 4335 W. 4100 So., West Valley City, Utah at 4 p.m.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Jesse and Jacoy and others at Rocky Mountain Hospice for their loving care given to Milton, Donna, and their family.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 22, 2019
