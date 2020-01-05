|
Rear Admiral Milton Chipman Clegg, DDS, MS (86)
Sept 1, 1933 ~ Dec 20, 2019
Milt & Mary Ellen have made Orlando, FL their home since 2001 where they volunteered together in the Orlando FL Temple 18 yrs. His great loves were faith, family and friends, followed closely by his love of country and the US Constitution. He served 32 yrs in the US Navy and retired as Chief of the Dental Corps. He then served as Dean Clinical Affairs Northwestern Dental School. U of U (1956), U of MD Dental School (1960), Pi Kappa Alpha
See www.degusipefuneralhome.com for more info.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 5, 2020