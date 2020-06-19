Milton Douglas Anderson
Milton D Anderson
1924-2020
SLC,UT-Milton Douglas Anderson passed away June 10, 2020 at the age of 95. He was born September 29, 1924, in Salt Lake City, Utah and was a lifelong resident. He served with the U.S. Army for two years in the South Pacific during World War II. Milton enjoyed driving a city bus for 29 years; and the 31 years of retirement which followed even more. He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Augusta Engdahl Anderson, immigrants from Sweden, and his older brother, Rulon Magnus Anderson. Milton is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth Jean Rowe Anderson, his daughter "Sandralee", four sons Steven Douglas, Peter Donald, David Jon, Boyd Clifford, daughter-in-law Sayumi Matsumasa, granddaughter Erin Germaine Gibson and great-grandson Seamus Anthony Gibson. Words are inadequate to express our love and appreciation to the staff and residents of the William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake Veterans Home for their kind support and loving care of Milton. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was laid to rest in the Salt Lake City Cemetery, June 19, 2020.

Published in Deseret News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
