Milton Richard Homer
1934 - 2019
Our sweet father, grandfather, husband and friend Milton Richard Homer passed away Friday August 16, 2019 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer, at his home in Cottonwood Heights, Utah with his family by his side.
Milton was born in Independence, Missouri on May 26,1934 to George Emmett Homer and Queenie Mae Mills Digby. Milton will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years June ten Hoeve Homer and their children Jill (Greg)Thomson and Jennifer (Mit) Ebeling and their 5 grandchildren Corbin, Tate, and Avery Thomson, Courtney and Elder Chase Ebeling (Santiago Chile East Mission) who were the joys of his life and his favorite dog Hurley.
Milton graduated from the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science. He worked at Larkin Mortuary in Salt Lake City as an embalmer and funeral director. It was there that he met his wife June who worked next door. Milton found great joy in buying and remodeling homes. His talents and creativity were poured into every home they lived in. This passion led him to open fine home furniture stores in Salt Lake City, St. George, and Las Vegas.
He loved to shop, ski, boat, entertain, cook, bake and eat anything sweet. He enjoyed cheering on his grandchildren and attended many of their games.
Milton was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Milton had a strong testimony and love of the gospel. On September 12, 1998 he was sealed to his beloved companion June in the Las Vegas Temple. He was called to serve in the Draper Temple baptistry along with his wife. Milton had a tender spot in his heart for the youth of the church receiving great joy in their dedication to temple work.
Milton's kindness, love, friendship, testimony, and his example of charity, gratitude, and goodness blessed many lives.
A celebration of Milton's life will be held Saturday, August 24 at 1:00PM at the Willow Creek Stake Center 2360 East Creek Road Sandy, Utah.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary fund. 801-240-1000
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 18, 2019