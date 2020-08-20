1/1
Mina Marie Johnson
1939 - 2020
Mina M. Johnson
1939 ~ 2020
Mina Marie Masters Johnson, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, passed away peacefully at home August 18, 2020. Mina was born November 5, 1939 to George (Jimmy) James and Virginia Esklund Masters in Fillmore, Utah. Mina was raised in Magna, Utah, attended Webster Elementary, Brockbank Junior High and Cyprus High School. She married Ray Johnson on May 10, 1956.
Survived by son Jerold "Jerry"; daughter Virginia (Kevin) Orton; 3 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother Fred Masters; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Preceded in death by parents; her infant daughter Diana Rae; brothers Jerold "Jerry", Kenneth "Ken"; sister-in-law Deb Masters.
Due to Covid-19, we will have a viewing on Friday, August 21, 2020, 6-8:00 p.m., at McDougal Funeral Home for immediate family only - please wear masks. Mina will be laid to rest with family at the Scipio Cemetery Saturday, August 22nd, 10:00 a.m. Please feel free to visit Mina's grave anytime.

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
AUG
22
Burial
10:00 AM
Scipio Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
