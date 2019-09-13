|
|
Miral Walker Thornton passed peacefully on September 11, 2019 at the Life Care of Bountiful. Deep heartfelt gratitude is expressed by the family to all who gave such loving care to Miral these past nine months.
Miral was born to Crandall Dunn Thornton and Enid Rosalie Walker on June 18, 1930 in Neeley, Idaho, a small community on the banks of the Snake River in Power County. Miral attended schools in American Falls, "The best little town by a dam sight." Miral was blessed with two older brothers, two younger brothers and one sister. He grew up on a 600-acre ranch milking cows, clearing the ground of sage brush, and growing wheat and potatoes. He loved riding his horse and swimming in the river with friends from neighboring farms. Miral and his brother Ival loved drawing and painting, especially airplanes. They covered most of the buildings on the farm with their World War II murals. When his two older brothers, Eldron and Lavelle left for the service in World War II, Miral and Ival took over the responsibility for work on the ranch with their father and mother.
Miral enjoyed playing football in high school. He would stay for practice after school and then walk 5 miles home arriving just in time to milk the cows.
In 1950, Miral ventured across the river to rival Aberdeen to date a girl he met at a Church dance. They fell in love and on January 10, 1951, Miral was sealed to Bette Dorene Holt in the Idaho Falls Temple.
Miral loved farming and for their first 10 years of marriage, Miral successfully ran the ranch. During those wonderful years, Miral and Dorene were blessed with four children, Jan, Lynn, Kristie and Shaun.
In 1961 the ranch was sold and the family moved to Bountiful, Utah where, in 1962, Miral went to work for Kennecott Copper in the Bingham Mine as a welder. He went on to operate one of the giant shovels.
In 1963 and 1967, two beautiful little girls were added to the family, Lisa and Tami. In 1982 Miral retired to pursue his favorite hobby of painting airplanes and his passion for exploring, traveling all over with his best friend Dorene in their little trailer.
He is survived by his wife, Dorene, his brother Arwyn, six children, Jan James (Dennis), Lynn (Jeanne), Kristie Sato (John), Shaun (Jaki), Lisa Moss (Tod) and Tami Nelson (Dale), 26 grandchildren and 53 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, where a viewing will be held from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. prior to services. Interment-Neeley, Idaho. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019