Services Viewing 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM LDS chapel 2400 Alta Canyon Dr. Sandy , UT View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 4:00 PM LDS chapel 2400 Alta Canyon Dr. Sandy , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Misty Bridges Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Misty Dial Bridges

1984 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Misty Dial Bridges

1984 - 2019

Misty Dial Bridges, 34, of Sandy, UT passed away in our home on Tuesday May 21st, 2019 after an arduous battle with Stage 4 Metastatic Melanoma. Melanoma is a disease that does not and will never define who Misty is; it was merely the vehicle that took her from us all. Misty was born on September 20th, 1984 in Salt Lake City, UT to Dennis Brent Dial and Joan Clark Dial.

Misty wrote her own obituary and I was directed not to change it. I have been taking orders from her for over a decade, I am not about to start disobeying now.

"My Obituary"

I'm writing this because no one will do me justice quite as spectacularly as me.

My passion, honesty, wittiness, sass, hardworking, accepting, things are grey attitude, get stuff done now, tender heart. Handled this with grace.

Being a wife to Barry Bridges is the greatest joy. He is the hardest working, most selfless and giving man I've ever known. He has taken such good care of me through the years. I will love you forever baby. You are the love of my life.

The whole reason for my existence is to be a mother to my babies. Every waking moment is dedicated to their growth and happiness. Theodore is so strong and independent. He's passionate and stubborn (just like his mother). He is my little tornado. Since the moment he was born I knew we'd hit it off and we've been twin souls ever since. I am so lucky to be his mama. There isn't a sweeter, more loving daughter than Franki. All she wants is to be loved and admired. She is soft and sensitive and gentle just like her dad. She is a people pleaser and content to just read a book or play with a toy as long as she's got someone to do it with. I am absolutely broken hearted leaving these babies. I had so many beautiful plans for us. But I know their lives are going to be full of love, fun, adventure, mess-ups and magic. They will be in good hands.

Shout out to my dear angel perfect mother Joan who put her life on hold to take care of me and the babies. To my dedicated and loyal dad, my sister and best friend Alissa, my gals Leslie, Marissa, Char and Nicole, and the countless other friends and family who served my family and me through this long ordeal. I will forever be grateful for your kindness and support.

I am survived by my lovely parents Brent and Joan, an amazing spouse Barry Bridges and his wonderful family, my perfect babies, Theodore and Franklyn, the BEST most Kick Butt siblings Alissa and Clint Pope, Brandon and Krisit Dial, Dustin and Sarah Dial. My perfect little posse of 20 nieces and nephews, and numerous other family members and friends."

In lieu of flowers, Misty requested that those that feel the desire, to donate to Franklyn and Theodore's college savings funds. Funds may be deposited to:

University First Federal Credit Union

2275 E. Little Cottonwood Rd.

Sandy, UT 84093

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday May 28th, 2019 at the LDS chapel located at 2400 Alta Canyon Dr. Sandy, UT 84093. A viewing will be held from 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. Funeral service will be commence immediately following the viewing, at 4:00 p.m.



Published in Deseret News from May 23 to May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries