10/11/1963~11/30/2019
Mitzi was a loving mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was an accomplished musician, dancer and choreographer. She graduated from Brigham Young University in elementary education. As a beloved teacher and friend, she was constantly serving everyone she met. All that knew and loved her were inspired by her passion and energy for life. She was an amazing example of always staying true to her values and never compromising the things she knew to be right. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. More than anything else she loved and valued her family; her parents, sibling and most of all her three daughters.
Mitzi is survived by her daughters, Katie Hunter, Keri Hunter, and Kim (Caleb) Conners, her parents Ritchey and Fonda Marbury, and her brother Rick Marbury.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Herriman Rose 1st Ward, 13122 S. Herriman Rose Blvd., Herriman, UT. A visitation will be from 9:45-10:45 a.m. before the funeral. Interment will be in the Herriman City Cemetery.
