|
|
Moana Billie Cardwell Oakeson
1946 ~ 2019
Moana Billie Cardwell Oakeson, daughter of Robert (Bob) and Francis (Joy) Cardwell and wife of Glen W Oakeson, passed away April 27, 2019.
A gathering for friends and family will be held at the Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 South 2200 West, Riverton, UT on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM and again on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 11:00 - 11:30 AM. At 12:00 PM following the conclusion of the gathering on Friday, a graveside service will be held at the Herriman Cemetery, 12300 South 6000 West, Herriman, Utah. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 30, 2019