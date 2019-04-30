Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Moana Oakeson
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Gathering
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial Gathering
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
Graveside service
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Herriman Cemetery
12300 South 6000 West
Herriman, UT
Moana Billie Cardwell Oakeson
1946 ~ 2019
Moana Billie Cardwell Oakeson, daughter of Robert (Bob) and Francis (Joy) Cardwell and wife of Glen W Oakeson, passed away April 27, 2019.
A gathering for friends and family will be held at the Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 South 2200 West, Riverton, UT on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM and again on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 11:00 - 11:30 AM. At 12:00 PM following the conclusion of the gathering on Friday, a graveside service will be held at the Herriman Cemetery, 12300 South 6000 West, Herriman, Utah. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 30, 2019
