Modesta Rosado Mercado


1929 - 2019
Modesta Rosado Mercado Obituary
Modesta Rosado Mercado
(Grandma Saez)
February 24, 1929 - May 14, 2019
Modesta Rosado Mercado passed away in the early morning hours of May 14, 2019 at the age of ninety. She has returned home to a joyful celebration and dancing the Puerto Rican Salsa with her mother, Isabelle Mercado, father, Clemente Rosado, two brothers, three sisters, daughter Rosa Martinez and four grandchildren. She is survived by 4 of her children, 12 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
A private Rosary and Mass will be held at Saint Therese of the Child Jesus Catholic Church on Friday May 17, 2019 at 12 pm for her family and friends, 7832 Allen St. Midvale, UT 84047.
For more information, go to www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 16, 2019
