Mona Rae Anderson

1940 ~ 2020

Tooele, UT-Mona Rae Anderson, age 79, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Tooele, Utah. She was born on December 31, 1940 in Whittier, California. She married Del Von Anderson on August 30, 1967. Mona loved spending time with her family, kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Camping, fishing, hunting, and watching her grandkids play soccer and baseball were her favorite pastimes. Her happy place was in a casino with her family, playing slot machines with a drink in each hand! She is survived by her husband, Del Von Anderson; children, Cory (Mark) Anderson, Aaron (Melanie) Anderson, Lisa (Mike) Kautz; grandkids, Chad, Dana (Andy), Jake, Josh, Nathan, Brandon, Jodie (Chris), and Ethan; great-grandkids, Tristin, Christian, Kaden, Zayne, and Oaklyn; siblings Jan (Bruce) Harwood, Stacey Mitchell, Harold (Monkey) Eubanks, and Larry Eubanks. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Adriene Vankomen; and brother-in-law Walter "Mitch" Mitchell. Public funeral services will not be held due to COVID-19. We love and miss you Mom/Grandma! Our hearts are broken and we can't wait for the day we meet again to hear you say "anybody home?"



