1/3
Mona Anderson
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mona Rae Anderson
1940 ~ 2020
Tooele, UT-Mona Rae Anderson, age 79, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Tooele, Utah. She was born on December 31, 1940 in Whittier, California. She married Del Von Anderson on August 30, 1967. Mona loved spending time with her family, kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. Camping, fishing, hunting, and watching her grandkids play soccer and baseball were her favorite pastimes. Her happy place was in a casino with her family, playing slot machines with a drink in each hand! She is survived by her husband, Del Von Anderson; children, Cory (Mark) Anderson, Aaron (Melanie) Anderson, Lisa (Mike) Kautz; grandkids, Chad, Dana (Andy), Jake, Josh, Nathan, Brandon, Jodie (Chris), and Ethan; great-grandkids, Tristin, Christian, Kaden, Zayne, and Oaklyn; siblings Jan (Bruce) Harwood, Stacey Mitchell, Harold (Monkey) Eubanks, and Larry Eubanks. She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Adriene Vankomen; and brother-in-law Walter "Mitch" Mitchell. Public funeral services will not be held due to COVID-19. We love and miss you Mom/Grandma! Our hearts are broken and we can't wait for the day we meet again to hear you say "anybody home?"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Sep. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved