Our beautiful mother, Mona Irene Christensen Jardine, returned to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on May 9, 2019 from causes incident to age. She was 84. Mona was born to Anne Saidia Sofie Pedersen Christensen and Jens Ove Christensen in Frederikshavn, Denmark on October 18, 1934. Her young life was challenging as she grew up during World War II without her father who suffered a life-altering injury when she was just four. She ended her formal education at age 13 to care for her younger brother while her mother worked to provide for the family. As a result, they lived with her Bedstemor (grandmother), who had great influence on her inspiring a love for flowers, cooking, sewing, crocheting and the Christlike attribute of selflessness. Her grandmother also introduced her to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, hosting meetings in her home. Mona was baptized at age 15.

Sponsored by a missionary's family, she immigrated to America with her friend Hanne at the age of 17. She arrived first in Nyssa, Oregon before moving to Salt Lake City, Utah and eventually, Los Angeles. She worked for the Pacific Telephone and Telegraph Company and received her five-year pin. She served a Stake Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in East Los Angeles. During this time, she and her brother Roland, who had previously immigrated, earned the money to bring their mother and younger brother to the United States.

In 1957, a tall, handsome returned missionary knocked on her door looking for her brother, Roland, who had been his mission companion in Norway. That evening, she and Don decided they were meant to be together and on March 22, 1958, they were married in the Los Angeles Temple. The first years of their marriage were spent living in various areas of the country, where Don began his military career and together, they began their family.

The greatest joy of her lifetime was her family. It was important to her that her children were proud of her. She completed her GED while raising four children. She was always supportive of each of her children attending their various activities. She was beloved for the cinnamon rolls she would provide basketball, football or drill teams and the armies of friends that visited the Jardine home. Mona had a passion for learning and doing new things. In her 50s she took up painting; in her 60s, piano; in her 70s it was sketching and drawing following a severe brain injury that required her to relearn how to walk and write. Last year, she was determined to go on a ski boat ride with her family.

From the moment Mona joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she committed her life to her Savior. She held several positions including Young Women president, Relief Society teacher, Primary teacher, Cub Scout leader, and most important to her, Visiting Teacher. Don and Mona served two missions at the St. George Family History Center. She loved her Danish heritage and was very passionate about genealogy. After moving back to Cedar Hills 18 months ago, she and her brother, Rudy, worked together to complete most of her family line.

Mona is survived by her six children: Donna (Christopher "Kit") Law of Cedar City, Utah; Laura (Todd) Groskreutz of Draper, Utah; Jeanette (Greg) Light of Meridian, Idaho; Richard L. (Paula) Jardine of Highland, Utah; Robert M. Jardine of Woods Cross, Utah; Suzette (Preston) Pearson of Riverton, Utah; her brother, Rudy (Kathy) Johansen, 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her eternal companion, Richard Don Jardine; her parents, and her brother, Ove Roland Christensen.

As a family, we would like to thank the kind and loving staff of The Charleston Assisted Living Center and A Plus Home Care and Hospice. Deepest gratitude is extended to Mom's aide, Lindsey, who generously filled so many needed roles in her life the last 18 months. Mom truly loved you!

Mona loved people and people loved her. She had great faith and spent her life, even in her last days, ministering and serving those around her.

