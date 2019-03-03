|
|
1930 ~ 2019
Mona Martinson Dimmitt, passed away on February 28, 2019. She was born on August 18, 1930 at Woods Cross, Utah. She attended schools in Davis County, graduating from Davis High School.
Mona met and married Gregg M. Dimmitt while working at Glade Candy Co. She has been married to Gregg for 69 years. They had a wonderful life together.
They have six children, Randy, Kenneth, Susan, Lisa, Scott, Christine (Jeff). Mona has 24 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
They rode their motorcycles in all 48 states, plus Canada to Nova Scovia. She enjoyed boating at Lake Powel for 16 years. Mona enjoyed motor homing for many years. They served a mission together in Tennessee. Mona was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Private graveside services will be held at a later date.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.premierfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 3, 2019