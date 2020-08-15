Mona Snelgrove Layton

1920 ~ 2020

Our beloved mother Mona Snelgrove Layton passed away Monday, August 10, 2020. She was born March 18, 1920 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Charles Rich Snelgrove and Fidella Flint Laird Snelgrove.

She grew up in Sugarhouse on 2100 south between 800 and 900 East next door to her maternal grandparents. She spent a happy childhood with two older brothers and an older sister, Laird, Barr, and Murial who were kind to include her in their activities. She attended East High School for only two years with her senior being canceled because of the Great Depression. At age 17 she attended the University of Utah where she studied and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Home Economics. She was a member and officer in Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, a student body officer and made many lifelong friends while at the U.

One of those friends was her future husband, Alan William Layton. They were married September 9, 1942 in the Salt Lake Temple, immediately after their marriage they moved to Fort Sill, Oklahoma for Alan's advanced Military Training. Although injured in the war in Europe, he returned home to Mona and together they raised a large family in Millcreek.

Mother spent her life in service of others whether it was family, friends, neighbors, strangers, or her beloved church where she held many responsible positions. Her lifeblood was helping and serving others. She was a good leader because she was a good listener. At one time, she served on the General Board of the Young Women's of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony of our Savior and shared it with many people. She and her husband were grateful to serve as missionaries in the Oakland, CA at the Temple Visitor's Center, in Salt Lake City at Temple Square, and in a Central City Mission. She loved each experience and served with all her heart and energy.

She was blessed with ten children, 54 grandchildren and innumerable great and great-great-grandchildren who all love and adore her, each believing they must be her favorite.

A special thank you for the caring people at Spring Gardens who loved and cared for our mother the past 2 and a half years. We also express sincere gratitude to Alan and Leslie who provided mother a few precious weeks of freedom to be with family members before her sudden passing.

Mona's children are Judith Kay Richins (deceased) husband Ross (Sylvia), Margaret Cardall (Duane), Alan Snelgrove Layton (Leslie), Marilyn Hendrickson (Art), Joanne (deceased), Janet Hilton (Matthew), Mona Davis (Kelly), Mark Snelgrove Layton (deceased) wife Leesa Layton, Marianne Marlor (Brad), David Snelgrove Layton (Julie).

A private graveside service was held August 13, 2020 for family members. Funeral arrangements: Wasatch Lawn, interred at Salt Lake City Cemetery.



