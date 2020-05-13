|
Montie Rex Keller
1934 ~ 2020
Montie Rex Keller, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Clifford Heber Keller and Ethel Whitmill Keller on September 27, 1934. His growing up years were spent in Idaho Falls where he had fond memories of good friends and experiences. It was there he met his sweetheart, Ann Conrad Keller, whom he married in 1954 in the Logan Temple.
After graduating from Brigham Young University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, he entered the Air Force and served many places in the United States and overseas, sometimes with his family in the Philippines and Okinawa, and often alone to places like New Zealand, Antarctica and Vietnam. Along the way he received his Masters degree in Meteorology and Astronautics from the University of Texas and University of Michigan.
He established a solar observatory with the Jesuit Fathers in the Philippines and helped the South Vietnamese Army setup their own weather station. He was noted for his outstanding leadership ability, quiet, pleasant, and respected while being very effective in his job accomplishments. After 20 years, he retired as a Lt. Colonel. He later returned for several weeks on a humanitarian mission to Vietnam taking much needed medical supplies and also funds for the few members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that remained there.
Montie spent the next 20 years as an engineer with the State of Utah, Bureau of Air Quality. He was involved in starting the color code for designating air breathability. After retiring, he and Ann travelled the world as tourists. They settled in Layton, where they lived for over 35 years, splitting their time in St George in the winters. Their greatest source of delight is their four children, Lori (Gibson) with her husband Dale, Dix, Troy, Jeffery (deceased), their 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Montie's legacy of faith, integrity and kindness will continue to bless his posterity.
As a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he was always greatly involved in church service and was called as a leader several times. His greatest desire was to do whatever the Lord asked of him.
Upon retiring, he and Ann served as workers at the Ogden Temple. Later, they fulfilled two missions on Temple Square, one at the Archives, and then at the Genealogy Library. They especially enjoyed their proselytizing mission when they were called to serve in the Washington DC south mission, located in Arlington, VA in 2008-2009.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. They are also invited to the services from 11:00 to 12:00 p.m. A Color guard salute will be given at the Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
