|
|
Moreen May Hall Madson
1933-2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Moreen May Hall Madson passed away on September 20 2019.
She was born on August 29, 1933 to Isidor Everett Hall and Signe Marie Spujt in Salt Lake City, Utah. She attended Granite High School and graduated from there in May of 1951. She married Rex Arnold Madson on October 3, 1953 and then was sealed in the Salt Lake Temple one year later on October 15, 1954. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings, mostly in the capacity as a mentor, teacher, and leader in the Young Women's organization. She was also a Girl Scout Leader during those years. She received a Degree in Education and Media Endorsement from the University of Utah in 1974, and became a teacher with Granite School District in October, 1974.
Moreen loved being around other people, especially the youth. Everyone was always welcome to our home. Moreen would often open her doors to relatives and many "friends of relatives." She was a beloved mother, not only to her own "biological" children, but to many neighborhood children as well. She loved being a doting aunt to her nieces and nephews, often inviting them to our home in Holiday, Utah for the weekends when they were attending BYU, living in the Salt Lake area, or passing through the area. She was an out-going neighbor and friend, often hosting neighborhood meetings and social events. Everyone she came in contact with enjoyed her company. She had many friends and acquaintances both in Utah and Oregon. Moreen loved traveling and was an avid "student" her entire life. She lived life to the fullest and was generous in her love for others. She will be greatly missed.
Moreen is survived by her daughters Susan Phillips, Patrice Hafen (Craig), and Lori Cheney, 8 grand-children, and 1 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, Donald Hall, Ruby Thayne, Linda Gee, and her husband, Rex.
A visitation will be held at Wasatch Lawn at 9:30 - 10:45 am Friday the 27th of September. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on that same day.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Utah.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 25, 2019