Morris "Spike" Curtis Hansen

1939 ~ 2019

Morris "Spike" Curtis Hansen, 79 of Greeley, passed away on April 5, 2019 in Greeley, Colorado. He was born to Byron Nels and Margaret Ilene (Curtis) Hansen on April 10, 1939 in Ephraim, Utah.

After high school, he attended Snow College in Ephraim before transferring to University of Utah for his Bachelor and Master's degree. Morris then attended the University of Northern Colorado and received his Doctorate in Education in Rehabilitation Counseling.

He married his sweetheart, Bonnie, and was later sealed to her in the Salt Lake Temple.

Morris was a talented individual and was a hard worker. He was Director of Vocational Rehabilitation Counseling for the State Board of Education in the State of Utah and, after retiring, was the Director of the Rehabilitation Continuing Education Program at the University of Northern Colorado.

Morris loved baseball, especially the Cleveland Indians. He also enjoyed baseball card collecting and memorabilia. For over 15 years, he and Bonnie had booths at the Fort Collins Flea Markets. But above all, his family and Faith were his priorities, serving as Bishop of the Singles Ward and then of his home Ward (Peak View). He adored his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Morris is survived by his wife, Bonnie; children, Mary (Bruce) Holt, Colene (Kevin) Gardner, Bonnie "Patti" Hansen, Mitchell (Teri) Hansen and Bradley Hansen; 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; brother, John (Leona) Hansen and many other family and friends.

Morris was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Jolene and sister, Maurine Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Morris' name to the "Weld County Food Bank" in care of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Ave Greeley, CO 80634.

Graveside memorial at 10 am, Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Ephraim Park Cemetery, 620 N Main St, Ephraim, UT 84627.

