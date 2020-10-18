1929 ~ 2020
Morris Jordan Brady passed away October 14, 2020 at his home in American Fork, UT, 2 days shy of his 91st birthday. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his loving family. He was born on October 16, 1929 in Fairview, UT to Sidney Alfonso Brady and Della Hurst Brady. He attended schools in Sanpete County, graduating from North Sanpete High School in 1948. Morris graduated from Snow College. He continued his education at BYU, earning his bachelors and masters degrees in education. Morris influenced thousands of lives during his career as an elementary school teacher. He especially enjoyed his summers as the administrator at Clear Creek.
On January 23, 1953, Morris married his eternal companion, Janice Fillmore, in the Manti Temple. Morris and Janice shared 67 wonderful years together. They raised their 9 children in American Fork. Morris enjoyed hunting, fishing, backpacking, wood carving, and telling stories to his grandchildren.
Morris was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings. He especially enjoyed missionary work. He served a mission as a young man in the New England States Mission. Later, Morris and Janice served together in the following missions: Zaire, Africa (until civil unrest forced reassignment to South Carolina); Los Angeles Temple Visitor Center; Australia, Melbourne; Washington D.C. Temple; and West Virginia, Charleston. He always maintained that Janice was his favorite mission companion. Janice and Morris also worked as temple workers in the Provo and Mt. Timpanogos temples. Morris had a great love for temple and family history work, indexing over 500,000 names. He had a firm testimony of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, living his life as a true disciple of the Savior. Morris loved his country and served in the Korean conflict.
Morris is survived by his wife Janice and children: Sylvia Ashby, Karalee (Cliff) Gorham, Cheryl (Dan) Wynkoop, Elaine (Mike) Cummings, Roger (Elaine) Brady, Shauna (Joe) Uharriet, Lee (Helena) Brady, Karen (Roger) Tolman and Becky (Tuan) Le, 58 grandchildren, 62 great-grandchildren, and his siblings Marietta Stewart, Clifton Brady and Dovell Beebe. He is preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Leota Winkler, Ross Brady, Melvin Brady, Zelda Winkler, and Evelyn Beck; and a great-grandson, Peyton Wynkoop.
Due to COVID-19, services will be by invitation. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00 am in the American Fork 13th ward chapel located at 975 North 60 East, American Fork, UT. A viewing will be held Monday, October 19, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Anderson & Sons Mortuary located at 49 East 100 North, American Fork.
Please see the SignUp Genius link on Morris's obituary page at andersonmortuary.com
to schedule a time to attend the viewing and to share a memory. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the General Missionary Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.