Morris Leon Mower

1930-2019

Morris Leon Mower died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones on May 31, 2019.

Morris was born on March 27, 1930 in Fairview, Utah to Heber and Ethel Mower. He was the fifth of their six children. Morris learned to work hard on the family farm from his father and gained a love of the Savior from both of his parents. He graduated from North Sanpete High School where he played football, participated in debate and was an honor student. He later received a B.S. Degree from Brigham Young University, a M. Ed Degree from University of Utah and an Ed.D from the University of Northern Colorado.

Morris served in the U.S. Army in 1954-1955 where he "froze in Alaska and sweated in South Korea." He served in the Western Canadian Mission where he met Esther McKinney, another missionary. He married Esther in 1954; they had one daughter, Miriam. Esther later passed away from cancer.

Morris married Annetta Clark Sharp in 1963. They have three children: Marguerite, Michael and Megan.

Morris spent his career as an educator. He taught elementary school and later at Utah State University. He was the principal at Ferron Elementary for 18 years. He served as the chair/president of the Utah Reading Council. Morris loved reading and gave away literally thousands of books during his life.

Sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ was a central point of his life. Along with his first mission to Western Canada, he later served with Annetta as the first missionaries in Bulgaria. Later they taught English in Oaxaca, Mexico, microfilmed genealogical records in Vermont, served an Inner City Mission in Salt Lake City, a Church Education Mission in Ohio, served at Welfare Square, and taught gardening skills on the San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation. He also spent eight years as a worker at the Salt Lake Temple.

Morris was a devoted husband, father of 4, grandfather of 13, and great grandfather of 10. He loved traveling with "Sharp", visiting with friends, BYU football, the Lawrence Welk show, and never said no to a church assignment. He will be greatly missed.

The family wishes to thank the Veterans Administration Hospital, Legacy Home Health, Visiting Angels and Solstice Hospice for their loving care of Morris. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the General Missionary fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or buy a friend a book.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 6, 6:00 P.M. - 7:30 P.M.at Larkin Mortuary at 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT. Funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint Chapel 134 A Street on June 7, at 12:00 P.M.



Published in Deseret News from June 5 to June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary