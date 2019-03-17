|
|
MuiLeng DeMass
1955 ~ 2019
Our beloved Mother, MuiLeng DeMass, 63, peacefully passed away on March 14, 2019. MuiLeng was born on March 19, 1955 in Singapore.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rick. She is survived by her two children, Kimberly and Daniel, and her two grandchildren Isabel and Dane.
Funeral services will be held at the Murray 25th Ward building, 4600 South 160 East, on Wednesday, March 20, beginning at 12:00 pm. Family and friends may visit from 10:00 am to 11:45 am that morning. Interment will follow at the Murray City Cemetery.
For full obituary details please visit www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 17, 2019