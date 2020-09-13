1928 ~ 2020
Beloved mother, Myrle L. Clark, passed away peacefully September 9, 2020.
The services will be held Friday, September 18th at Larkin Sunset Lawn Mortuary, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84108. Viewing will be held on the lawn at the graveside from 10:30-11:00 am, followed by a Funeral/Graveside Service at 11:00 am.
She is survived by her 3 daughters, Randi (Gary) Thompson, SLC; Kim (Byron) Smith, SLC; and Michelle (Scott) Neilson, Chandler, AZ; 13 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great children; 2 sisters, Afton Smith and Patricia Krueger.
Entire obituary at www.bergmortuary.com
.