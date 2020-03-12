|
|
Myrna Ann Burgess Harris-Wallace
1936 ~ 2020
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend passed away at the Sheridan Assisted Living Center from Alzheimer's disease on March 5, 2020.
Myrna was born on May 30, 1936, in Hiawatha, Utah to William & Nellie Jones Burgess (both deceased). She was the last of four children and preceded in death by her sister VaLair and brothers William and Herald.
She married Lyman Alma Harris of Price, Utah in 1955 (deceased). She and Al were blessed with three sons whom she adored, BJ (Kelly) Harris, Chuck (Cheryl) Harris and Troy Harris (deceased). They raised their family in Granger, Utah where she lived most of her life. She then married Donald Wallace in 1997 (deceased).
She deeply loved and leaves behind four grandchildren: Jennifer Cebulak, Tera (Isiah) Moore, A.J. Harris, Heather (James) Harris; three great-grandchildren: Kendra, Coleton and Bryce; her beloved niece VaLair (Laurie) Rupp and family; sister-in-law Ruth Burgess and family.
Myrna spent much of her life volunteering in the PTA, Church, and Widowed Persons Service. She was a longtime financial contributor and volunteer to the Utah AIDS Foundation for many years. She loved helping and serving others.
Al and Myrna were the proud owners of Diesel Electric Service & Supply Co. (DESSCO) for many years. Myrna successfully transitioned the business to her two sons to ensure its future in servicing the community.
We thank the staff of the Sheridan Assisted Living Center in South Jordan and the AFI Hospice Services Group for the undying support of mom during the difficult last months of her life.
A gathering will be held in honor of her memory Saturday, March 14, 2020, 12:30-1:15 p.m., with funeral services following at 1:30 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 West 4100 South, West Valley City, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Utah AIDS Foundation in Myrna's name.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 12, 2020