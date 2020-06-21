Myrna Day Burgoyne
1934 - 2020
1934 ~ 2020
On June 18th, 2020, our beloved wife and mother, Myrna Day Burgoyne, died after a long battle with dementia. She was born during a blizzard on December 31, 1934 in Ogden, Utah to Annie Brown Day and Orson Davis Day and grew up in Layton, Utah. As a home-grown Utah girl, she enjoyed ice skating on the ponds near The Great Salt Lake and skiing in the local mountains throughout her life. She graduated from Davis High School in 1953 and attended Brigham Young University thereafter, graduating in 1957 with a degree in Fashion Merchandising and Clothing & Textiles. Upon graduation, Myrna worked for Joske's Department Store in San Antonio, Texas and later ZCMI in Salt Lake City. It was there she met her husband, Raymond Hinckley Burgoyne. They were married on July 30, 1962 in the Logan Temple.
Myrna and Raymond were blessed with seven daughters in eleven years and that became the primary focus of Myrna's life as she became a full-time homemaker. Throughout those busy years of child rearing, Myrna utilized her cooking, canning, gardening, organization, budgeting and sewing skills more than ever. A lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Myrna served in various callings in the Church throughout her life. She served a mission in the Washington D.C. North Mission with her husband and as a temple worker at the Mount Timpanogos Temple. A lifelong learner, Myrna took piano lessons up until 8 months before she died and her final calling was the Primary pianist.
Myrna was preceded in death by her parents, 7 half brothers and sisters, and one grandchild. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband Raymond, her 7 daughters and their spouses: Rebecca (Todd) Mortensen, Christine (Bruce) Lundgreen, Tammy (Wade) Ellis, Melanie (Miguel) Miller, Rachel (Doug) Jensen, Amy (Sam) Hiatt, and Elizabeth (Lorin) Leithead; 22 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers David (Elaine) Day, and Paul (Joan) Day and her sister Rebecca (Parker) Fuhriman.
A special thanks to Hearts for Hospice and their tender care of Myrna in the last months of her life.
Due to Covid-19 the family will celebrate Myrna's life with a private viewing followed by a funeral service Monday, June 22 at 11 am at Warenski Funeral Home in American Fork, Utah. Go to the Myrna Day Burgoyne Memorial Page on Facebook to watch the live stream of the funeral service https://www.facebook.com/groups/551002665779924/. Internment will take place at the American Fork Cemetery directly after the service.
Condolences may be shared at www.warenski.com

Published in Deseret News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Viewing
Warenski Funeral Home
JUN
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Warenski Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

