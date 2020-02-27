Home

Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
801-447-8247
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville
1941 North Main St.
Farmington, UT 84025
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Snow Creek Ward LDS Church
865 N. 1150 E.
Layton, UT
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Snow Creek Ward LDS Church
865 N. 1150 E.
Layton, UT
Myrna Freer Mayes


1943 - 2020
Myrna Freer Mayes Obituary
Myrna Freer Mayes
1943 ~ 2020
Myrna Freer Mayes age 76, died February 25, 2020 after a long illness. A viewing will be held at Russon Mortuary February 28, 1941 N. Main Street, Farmington, Utah 84025 from 6 to 8 pm. The funeral will be held Saturday February 29 at the Snow Creek Ward LDS Church located at 865 N. 1150 E. Layton, Utah 84040 at 11:00 am with a viewing one hour prior. Interment will be at the Bountiful City Cemetery 2224 S. 200 W. Bountiful, Utah 84010. For full obituary visit www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 27, 2020
