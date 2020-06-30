1936 ~ 2020

On Saturday, June 27, 2020, Myrna Gillen, loving mother of five children, 13 grandchildren and 16 great children, passed away at the age of 83.

Myrna was born on August 14, 1936 in Acequia Idaho to Arlo and May Kent (Phillips). Myrna is survived by her three brothers Rudean Kent, Devere Kent, Arvon Kent and four of her children Debra Slack-husband Ron Slack, Shane Alcorn- wife Laura Alcorn, Tess Roberts and Frank Gillen-wife Natalia Gillen.

Myrna was preceded in death by her husbands' Malvern Dale Alcorn and Frank James Gillen, her parents May and Arlo Kent and stepfather Mel Brehmer as well as her daughter Lori Alcorn Walkingshaw and her best friend and sister in law Pat Kent.

Myrna's passion in life was providing for her family since the death of her husband Frank Gillen on July 02, 1972. Myrna raised her five children as a single parent thus not giving much time to pursue any other passions or hobbies besides providing for her children. Myrna's favorite time of the year was Christmas and from the time her children were little to the day she could no longer provide due to her health she would start saving the day after Christmas so she could provide her family the best Christmas for the following year.

A few hobbies that Myrna loved were dancing, traveling the world on cruise ships, making crafts like quilting, sewing and the collection of antiques which included dolls, plates, coins and much more which filled her home. Myrna had a toy room with endless shelves of collector toys that when you entered her toy room it would bring you back to your childhood and kept the grandchildren entertained for hours.

Due to the Pandemic the family has elected to have Myrna's service with immediate family members only and will be posting on the family's Facebook page a memorial about Myrna so her friends and family can view and comment.



