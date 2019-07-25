Myrna Green Turner

1931 ~ 2019

Myrna Green Turner passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019 in American Fork at the age of 87. She was born on September 28, 1931 in Bluffdale to Henry Lester and Phyllis Newbold Green. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Rodney Frost Turner who passed away in February 2009. She and Rod were married August 24, 1951 in the Salt Lake City Temple. She is survived by her four siblings, Delaine (Carol), Vauna, Ray (Carma) and Norlene (Gary); by her 3 children Scott (Marcie), Becky and Shellee, and by 11 grandchildren, and 25 great grandchildren who all love her very much.

Myrna was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and her husband Rod served as church missionaries in the Leeds England Mission. She served as an ordinance worker for many years in both the Provo and the Mt. Timpanogos temples. She was very dedicated to the Church and held many responsible positions throughout her life.

She was an avid BYU fan and traveled with the teams on many occasions. She loved to crochet, decorate her home and garden.

Her greatest joys in life centered around her family and close friends.

There will be a viewing on Friday evening July 26 from 6-8 p.m.at the Anderson & Sons Mortuary at 49 E. 100 No. in American Fork.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday July 27, 2019 at the American Fork 4th Ward building at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing prior from 9:45-10:45, located at 455 E. 300 N. American Fork.

Published in Deseret News on July 25, 2019