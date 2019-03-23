1938 ~ 2019

Myrna Irene Christensen Redd completed her mortal mission on March 21, 2019 at the age of 80. She passed away in her home in Logan, Utah, surrounded by family, after a year-long battle with breast cancer.

Myrna was born in Salt Lake City on September 19, 1938, the youngest child of Louis Earl Christensen and Bertha Hazel Dawson. While in elementary school, she moved with her family to Huntington, Utah where she finished her secondary education and graduated from high school. After high school she attended college at BYU and then moved to Chicago where she was employed as an airline stewardess.

Myrna married Air Force Lieutenant Frank Redd of Price, Utah in the Manti, Utah temple on July 22, 1959. Despite the challenges associated with a military career, she was able to establish loving homes in every location. Her greatest accomplishment and joy in life has been her loving motherhood to seven children who all carry on her legacy. In 1985 the Redd family moved to Logan, Utah where Myrna has served in the community and made life-long friends.

She completed a bachelor's degree at Brigham Young University and her master's degree at Utah State University. She ran as a candidate for the Utah State Legislature, served as chair of the Utah governor's commission on women and families, volunteered at Bridgerland Literacy and taught Turning Point classes at Bridgerland College. During her career and in her private life she has consistently been a great influence in the lives of countless souls as a counselor, friend, and truly a "mother to all."

Myrna is survived by her beloved sister Vonda Porter and her seven children. She has 25 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served two missions: one in Chicago, Illinois with her husband, and another after his death in Cleveland, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Lundstrom Park Chapel, 1260 N. 1600 East, Logan. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday at the Allen Mortuary, 420 E. 1800 North, North Logan, and from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the chapel. Interment will follow at the Logan Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.allenmortuaries.com.

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary