Myrna Sharee Zirker Smith

Forever Missed

Salt Lake City, UT- Myrna passed away at home on November 17, 2020. She Is survived by her husband Glen, daughters Heather and Molly, son-in-law Robert, grandchildren Audrey and Tyler, and sister Jennifer; as well as nieces, nephews and extended family who will always remember how much she loved her family, and how she selflessly nurtured everyone she cared about. Her beautiful smile will continue to live in our hearts and memories. We take comfort in knowing that she is still surrounded by loved ones- her dad Lyman, mother Lorena, and sisters Valerie and Gloria. We love you. You will be FOREVER MISSED!

