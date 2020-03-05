Home

Myers Mortuary
5865 South 1900 West
Roy, UT 84067
(801) 825-2239
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers Mortuary
5865 South 1900 West
Roy, UT 84067
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Clinton 22nd ward chapel
2141 West 1800 North
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Clinton 22nd ward chapel
2141 West 1800 North
Myron Norman Taylor

Myron Norman Taylor Obituary
July 14, 1935 ~ March 2, 2020
Myron Norman Taylor of Clinton Utah passed away March 2, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Myers Mortuary in Roy. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 11:00 am at the Clinton 22nd ward chapel, 2141 West 1800 North. The family will meet with friends on Friday March 6th from 6 to 8 pm at Myers Mortuary, 5865 South 1900 West, Roy and at the church prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Interment at the Clinton City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 5, 2020
