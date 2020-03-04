|
Myrtle Lee Williamson Adams
Mother, Daughter, Wife, Sister, Friend and now, Angel
On February 29, 2020 Myrtle Lee Williamson Adams completed her fifteen year struggle with Leukemia, shuffling off this mortal coil and moving on to Abraham's bosom to the open arms of friends and family who had already completed their earthly journey. Lee had a picture perfect and peaceful ending surrounded by her loving husband, devoted children, broken hearted grandchildren and many others who had loved her dearly in this life.
Known as Lee, Myrtle and sometimes "Mert", depending on when you met her, she was born on July 16, 1945 to Eliza Lee Buchanan and Delbert Vinson Williamson in Madison County Florida. Her house was full of love and ten siblings and as a child she loved to play with them in the backwoods of Florida, surviving all the dangers the swamps had to offer, often in spite of their curious natures.
Lee left Florida at the age of eighteen and trekked across the country to study Child Development and Family Relations at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. While trying to make ends meet as a poor college student, Lee worked at JB's "Big Boy" restaurant where she met a co-worker, Allene Adams. Allene set Lee up on a blind date with her brother, Alfred Franklin "Frank" Adams and three months and three days later they were married in the Salt Lake City Temple. During their fifty-three years of marriage they moved between California, Washington and Utah, finally settling in Utah to raise their family in the shadows of the beautiful Wasatch mountains.
Lee was no stranger to hard work and throughout her life she labored at a variety of jobs, a well as being a devoted wife and mother, working at times tending children that she loved nearly as dearly as her own, substitute teaching at elementary schools and working in her later years at Schmidt's Pastry Cottage, serving up delectable treats to all who entered with a bit of coin in their pocket. Lee lived a life full of service, taking care of all those around her, volunteering at the hospital gift shop, senior center and befriending the homeless.
More than anything in life though, Lee wanted to be a mother and raise children in the gospel of her Savior, Jesus Christ. She was granted that desire and blessed with four wonderful children, Franklin Williamson, tall and handsome like her father Delbert; Christina Lee, fierce protector of those she loves; Jenifer Ann, kind to all those around her, and her youngest, Ellen Desiree, whose heart is not big enough for the love she has for her family.
As a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, she loved her Maker and her Savior and dedicated her life to service in a variety of church callings, too numerous to list, most recently serving as a missionary in the addiction recovery program including serving time at the Utah State penitentiary, helping others wend their ways through the difficulties this life can often present.
In her spare time, she loved reading and discussing books, exploring the world through travel, spending time with friends and family over lunch, participating in the Red Hat Society and, of course, all things flamingo, that awkward, yet elegant bird, found wading in waterways throughout the world.
Lee is survived by, and will be sorely missed by her husband A. Franklin Adams, by her son Frank (Amber) Adams, her grandchildren Logan, McKinley, Grayson, Whitney, Sienna, and Quincy, by her daughter Tina (Ryan) Larsen, her granddaughters Jessica and Hailee, by her daughter Jen (Shawn) Anderson, her grandchildren Connor, Jake, and Sophie, by her daughter Desiree (Nate) Stevenson, her grandchildren Andy, Maya and Luke. Also by her brothers Jimmy (Helen) Williamson, Tom (Margaret) Williamson and Wayne (Karla) Williamson. And in-laws Hugh Jones, Sue Williamson, Janice Williamson and Letha Williamson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her father-in-law Franklin B. Adams, her mother in-law Annie Ila Webb whom she loved and served as fiercely as her own mother, her brothers Delbert, Eddie, Joseph Clayton, Albert, Ray, and her beloved sisters Christine (Joe) Johnson and Ollie Jones, who most likely met her with open arms and tears of joy as she moved from this world into the next.
Our heartfelt gratitude goes out to Dr. Philip Roberts (Internist) and to Dr.Paul Shami (Oncologist) who never, never gave up on her; to the dedicated team members at the Huntsman Cancer Institute and to the fabulous employees at the Daybreak Infusion Center and to everyone we missed who matters just as much.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the LDS Church building on 1239 W Country Creek Drive in South Jordan, Utah. Visitation (no casket because of prior cremation) for family and friends will be from 10:00 am - 11:00 am, and funeral services will begin at 11:00 am. Her husband and children will travel the country and the world to scatter her ashes at her favorite places, both those visited and those only dreamt of.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to a . Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 4, 2020