N. June Swift
1926~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-N. June Swift, age 94, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020, surrounded by her family, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the fourth daughter of five girls, born March 18, 1926 to Frederick Arthur Chipp and Neeltje (Nellie) Baker in Salt Lake City, Utah. She married her sweetheart Keith Temple Swift on May 24, 1947 in Salt Lake City; later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. He passed away unexpectedly May 14, 1987, changing her life for the next 33 years apart. She courageously endured many trials, but remained resilient and strong, relying on her faith, a quick wit, and fun sense of humor.
June was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and loved to attend. She enjoyed serving in the Jordan River Temple, Relief Society, Sunday School, Library, and was a favorite Primary teacher to many youth through the years. She attended Fremont and Franklin Elementary, Jackson Junior High, and graduated from West High School Class of 1944. Following High School she worked for Purity Biscuit, J.C. Penney Co., The Paris Co., Sterling Furniture, U. & I. Sugar Co., and retired after 20 years at Littlefield's Hearing Aid Co. She enjoyed volunteering at the U. of U. Hospital in Glaucoma screening, Primary Children's Hospital, Deseret Industries, and was a reading specialist for the Murray School District.
Her most cherished role was that of wife, mother, and grandmother. Her family was the highlight of her life. Her happiest memories were time spent with them. She was an accomplished homemaker. She loved to garden and maintain her beautiful yard, making it a place of secret serenity. She was passionate about animals; rescuing and providing them loving care and companionship her entire life. She loved nature, enjoyed cooking, entertaining family and friends, she adored shopping for clothes, and listening to all genres of music. She will be forever remembered for her empathy and charity for those in need, and among countless other things… her famous homemade lemon meringue pies.
June is survived by her children: Scott (Vickie) Collins, Wendy (Greg) Stillman, Jann (David) Nelson, Brian (Stacy) Swift, Ellen (Albert) Urquidi, 11 grandchildren and their spouses, 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 more arriving soon.
She is preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, her husband Keith, an infant son; Donald Craig Swift, and two grandchildren; Tiffany Urquidi and Mark Stillman.
Mom will be dearly missed. Her family wishes to express sincere gratitude to her loving caregivers and other dedicated angels; including Good Shepherd Hospice, the compassionate staff at Capitol Hill Senior Living, Rosewood Assisted Care, and her kind friends in her South Cottonwood neighborhood where she resided for over 60 years.
Funeral Services for the family will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary, 3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights, UT. Friends and family may visit on Friday 12:00-12:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be immediately following at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery. Services will be live streamed via Zoom. In lieu of flowers; donations in memory of June can be made to the Humane Society of Utah.
Published in Deseret News on May 24, 2020