Nadine Knight, our beloved sister, aunt, and treasured friend, passed away on March 19, 2020, at the Huntsman Cancer Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.
She was born to Ralph Edwin Knight and Thea Roemer Kowallis on October 27, 1949, in Salt Lake City. While a teenager, her parents divorced and in 1979 her mother married Edward G. Slaughter. Nadine was raised in Logan, Utah, where her mother taught courage, faith, integrity, and humor to her three children amid difficult times.
Above all else, she loved the Savior. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she loved living and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ. Because of personal challenges in her life, she learned to rely on the Lord for everything.
She never tired of finding, meeting and introducing extended family members to each other. Wherever she was, she served others-whether in the community or in the Church. She loved touring with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir during 2003-2011. In first grade, she discovered that she loved being in plays and musicals and continued that talent throughout her life. (She remembers Aunt Jemima's visit to Adams Elementary School.) She entertained best when recounting personal stories-her friends were simply spellbound.
She began working when she was 10, and continued working through her many educational pursuits, finally retiring from her 43 years working at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints headquarters on December 31, 2014, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
We will miss her every day-a woman of great faith with a melodious laugh who held us close, gently and securely wrapped in her love and kindness.
Nadine was preceded in death by her three parents and her older brother, Russell E. Knight. She is survived by her younger brother, Marvin Knight (Olga), and sister-in-law, Carolyn Gray Knight (Russell); two nieces; two grand-nieces and two grand-nephews. Her only uncle and aunt still living are Richard and Nancy Kowallis.
She wanted to thank all who helped her during her lengthy illness and assured her care and comfort: Huntsman Cancer Institute and the wonderful oncology team, staff, and volunteers there; Applegate Home Health and their capable, compassionate nurses; friends, family members, neighbors, work associates, and Church members.
A viewing will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020, from 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm at the Wasatch Lawn Memorial Funeral Home. During this quarantine period, the funeral home will limit the group sizes entering the viewing area to 5 at a time.
Interment will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City on Monday, March 30th in a closed graveside service to avoid further risk of virus exposure.
A memorial service will be planned at a future date when the quarantine has passed.
In lieu of flowers, Nadine asked that you please help someone in need.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 27, 2020