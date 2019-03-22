Services Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ephraim 6th Ward 50 North 200 West Ephraim , UT View Map Send Flowers Calling hours 9:30 AM Ephraim 6th Ward 450 North 200 West Ephraim , UT View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Ephraim 6th Ward 450 North 200 West Ephraim , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Nadine Larson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nadine Larson

1937 ~ 2019

Ephraim, UT - Our loving mother, Nadine Fullmer Larson passed away on March 19, 2019 in Sanpete County Utah at the age of 81 from the effects of Dementia and Parkinson's disease. She was born on March 29, 1937 in Rexburg, Idaho to Sidney and Merrel Fullmer, the middle child and only daughter. She was raised in Tetonia, Idaho in a small home on the 120 acre family farm. She graduated from Teton High School in Driggs, Idaho in 1955, where she excelled in volleyball and basketball. Upon graduation, she attended LDS Business College for one year in Salt Lake City but returned home to help her mother as her 49 year old father died from cancer. After a time, she decided to attend Utah State University in Logan, Utah. She studied physical education as sports were a passion of hers. Impressively, she graduated in just three years in December of 1960. While at USU, she met Ray Terry Larson and they were married on August 11, 1961 in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Nadine and Ray settled in Ogden, Utah where she taught and coached at Weber and Bonneville High School for nine years. They continued to reside in Ogden for the next 52 years where they raised four sons, Greg (born 1965), Mike (born 1969), Brad (born 1972) and Randy (born 1973). When her boys were older, she went back to teaching at Bonneville Elementary in Ogden where she taught 3rd and 4th grade from 1986 -2004.

Throughout her life, Nadine was a committed wife and mother. Her family was her life and she worked tirelessly, and sacrificed personally, to make sure that they were happy. She was passionate about education and instilled the desire to learn in her sons at an early age, and later to her grandchildren as well, where she taught many of them how to read before they entered kindergarten. In our home, you always had to do your homework right when you came home from school, and then do your chores, before you could go outside and play. Because of her love for sports, she was the parent who taught us to throw a baseball or football, swing a bat, and shoot a basketball.

She was a dedicated servant in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. Most notably she served many times as a Primary president and for 20 years in Cub Scouts and Scouts. She positively influenced so many young men and women in these roles. While each of her sons received their Eagle Scout, we admit that our Mother earned her Eagle four-times over.

For the last seven years Nadine and Ray have resided on the family ranch in Ephraim, Utah where Dad continued to "play cowboy" and personally cared for Mom until the year before she died. She loved him so much and was so grateful he asked her to dance with him that night in 1959 at a Delta Phi party at Utah State.

She is preceded in death by her mother, father and brother, William Kay Fullmer. She is survived by her brother Larry Fullmer, husband Ray Terry Larson, sons Greg (Julianne), Mike (Kristina), Brad, Randy (Julie), and six grandsons Sam, Jack, Garrett, Gus, Jake, Will and five granddaughters Alexa, Megan, Brooke, Kate and Haizlee.

Funeral services will be held at the Ephraim 6th Ward, 450 North 200 West, Ephraim, Utah 84627 on Saturday, March 23 at 11:00 am. Friends may call prior to the services starting at 9:30 am or Friday, March 22 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Interment will be at the Ephraim Cemetery. Funeral Director: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com

