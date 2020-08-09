1/1
Nadine Zenger Bolliger
1939 - 2020
Nadine Zenger Bolliger, beloved, wife, mother and grandmother, age 81, passed away July 30, 2020 at her home.
Born July 13, 1939, Salt Lake City, Utah to Frank Sr. and Ada Green Zenger. Married David L. Bolliger.
She served faithfully in her church callings as Relief Society and Primary President. She served in the Jordan River Temple for over a decade as an ordinance worker. Serving in the temple was the highlight of her life, along with raising her children with the love of her life, David.
Survived by husband, son, daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held on August 5, 2020 at Sandy City Cemetery.

Published in Deseret News on Aug. 9, 2020.
